Charlemagne Tha God Shares His Battle With Mental Health In The Hood

Mental health is a touchy topic in the African-American community. Often times instead of dealing with issues like depression and anxiety, people are told to suck it up or worse they find dangerous ways of self-medicating themselves.

In his book Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes To Those Who Create It, Charlemagne Tha God talks about his struggle with mental health growing up in the hood.

“It’s not even just the anxiety it’s just trauma you know. It’s things that you’ve dealt with when you were younger,” expressed Charlemagne. “And you know when you’re a young Black male growing up in the hood you just kind of suppress them and you just kind of normalize things that shouldn’t be normalized.”

