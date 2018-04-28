Nicki Minaj Drops Music Video Teaser For Her Summer Banger “Chun Li”

The Barbz have been patiently waiting for the video for “Chun Li” to drop, and Nicki teased the world with a behind the scenes shot of what to expect via social media.

“Ok, so here’s the story. When you click on the link in my bio, you’ll see me with my new baby @thealiyajanell who I saw dancing to itty bitty piggy one day & fell in love with her,” Nicki wrote.

She continues on to let fans know that the preview she released does not feature footage from the actual video, but it was a dance freestyle that she did for fun after completing the shoot. “…after 2 days of filming, around 5am when my whole team & crew were TIRED AF, I asked her to FREESTYLE with me & this is what happened. The real #ChunLi video was directed by @stevenkleinstudio and will BLOW ur fkng mind! I love my team so much,” explained Minaj.

