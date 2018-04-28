Feature Story
Ciara Calls Future An Absentee Father

Ciara wants a new visitation schedule for Little Future and his dad.

April 27, 2018
Ciara said that Future is slacking off big time when it comes to their son.

Although Future lives up to his financial responsibilities as a dad, Ciara claims their son, Little Future, doesn’t get much quality time with him.

TMZ.com reports that Ciara has blasted Future in new documents, claiming that Future has skipped a bunch of his scheduled visits with their baby boy. She states that he has pulled a no-show for 37 percent of their sessions, often times backing out at the last minute.

Supposedly, Little Future winds up spending much of his visits to Georgia, where Future resides, with his grandma and great-grandma. While it’s wonderful that Little Future gets to see his extended family, he’s primarily in Georgia to see his father.

Reportedly, the cross-country travel is also really tough on the little boy. Ciara claims that the flights are exhausting for young Future, who is only 3 years old, and it has exacerbated some of his health issues. The lengthy trips have allegedly also contributed to him having emotional breakdowns at school.

Co-parenting is not for the faint of heart, but it seems that Ciara may be at her wit’s end when it comes to working with Future. Now, she’s seeking mediation with her ex-fiance so that they can work out a different visitation schedule.

Future has yet to speak up about the accusations against him at this time.

