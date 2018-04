George Clinton is going to retire from touring next year

All you funkateers old school and new old school, you may wanna get a ticket to see the Godfather of funk one last time as George Clinton announced that he’s retiring from touring May 2019.

Billboard reports that the 76-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer recently underwent heart surgery for his pacemaker, but says that this wasn’t the deciding factor in his decision to retire.

Clinton tells Billboard that ““This has been coming a long time, anyone who has been to the shows over the past couple of years has noticed that I’ve been out front less and less.”

Clinton and Parliament/Funkadelic still have more than 50 dates scheduled across Europe and Japan with dates available on Clinton’s website. And when those obligations are met, then Clinton will get off the Mothership one last time.

What was your favorite Parliament/Funkadelic concert,song, or album?

