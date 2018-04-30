Sunken Bros Unite! Ben Carson Defends Kanye And Calls Liberals Racist

Kanye West broke the Internet last week when he professed his love for Donald Trump and took selfies with a Make America Great Again hat. The rapper was reportedly unfollowed by Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar. Well, of course one person had his back — the granddaddy of the sunken place, Ben Carson.

In an interview with conservative outlet The Daily Signal, Carson babbled, “I was pleased to see Kanye West come out and talk about that. I’ve had the opportunity to have a conversation with him in the past and he actually is a very thoughtful person.” Wow, they are actually talking? Maybe Ben Carson helped to fully convert Kanye into a Trump.

Carson continued, “What our country doesn’t realize, and particularly a lot of liberals don’t realize, it really is fairly racist for you to think that a Black person has to think a certain way, and that if they don’t think that way there is something wrong with them, and start calling them names and persecuting them. That is just as racist as anything I can imagine.”

Yep, Ben Carson, the man who is ride-or-die for our openly racist president has the audacity to accuse anyone of being a racist. Yet, he can’t call Trump a racist — someone who has housing discrimination lawsuits from the 1970s and was the face of the racist birther movement against Obama. Not to mention the Muslim travel ban, the Central Park Five (Trump called for the execution of five Black teenagers with a full page ad in the New York Times in 1989), saying a judge of Mexican heritage could not do his job because he is Mexican and constantly attacking Black public figures (Jay Z, Maxine Waters, Jemele Hill, Colin Kaepernick, etc.), but ignoring people like Eminem… just to name a few.

In reality, Carson’s level of being in the sunken place is much more dangerous because he can create policy. Since he started as the unqualified secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, he has waged war on the poor. He has delayed Obama’s Small Area Fair Market Rent, which would give people in low-income communities better access to jobs and schools. In addition, he wants to raise the rent for people living in public housing. This is a heartless man who doesn’t care about poor people, especually in Chicago, which Kanye should be aware of as he is having chats with Carson. In January, he kicked out a 66-year-old Black woman from a “closed” meeting who asked how would ensure housing for seniors and the homeless in Chicago. Carson never responded.

If you can stomach it, watch the interview below:

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

RIP: Combat Jack Dies At 48