Rick Ross Reportedly Had Seizures Before A Show, Then Went Onstage Anyways

What's going on Rozay???

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Revolve In The Desert

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Rick Ross’ health seems to still be on the edge according to a Page Six report on Saturday.

Rozay was scheduled to perform at an April 23 BB King’s show in New York, when sources say he suffered from seizures and had “trouble breathing” backstage.

Fans supposedly had to wait an hour while Rick’s team brought in a masseuse to relax his body. Then, once he was ready, he went right onstage.

This news comes just after the rapper was found unresponsive in his Miami home back in March. He was rushed to a hospital after a friend said he was “slobbing from the mouth” and breathing heavily the night before. Rozay eventually recovered from the incident, which was reportedly a pneumonia attack. 

Ross is set to perform at the upcoming 2018 Hard Summer Music Festival on August 4 and 5. There’s no talk on if he plans on taking a break to get his health in check before the show.

If there’s anytime to do it, now is definitely the time.

Rick Ross Reportedly Had Seizures Before A Show, Then Went Onstage Anyways

Photos
