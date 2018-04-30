VaShawn Mitchell Describes His Process Behind Writing Gospel Music

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Maurette Brown Clark had a chance to interview Grammy-nominated and Stellar Award-winning gospel artist VaShawn Mitchell on his latest single “He Got Up” during his stop in town for the “Praise Over Baltimore” concert at the Modell Performing Arts Center. Pray play up top hear what the writing process for him was like on this song.

