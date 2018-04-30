BASE LEVEL: Jamaican Artist Spice Finds International Success On ‘LHHATL’

HelloBeautiful.com’s “Base Level” column features the hottest new artists we’re buzzing about. Before they make it to the summit of superstardom, we spot them at base level–the beginning of their hopeful journey to the top.

Name: Grace Latoya Hamilton, known professionally as Spice, is a Jamaican dancehall recording artist, singer and songwriter.

Hometown: Saint Catherine Parish, Jamaica

Musical Influences: Professor Nuts

Biggest Break Thus Far: Expanding my brand internationally with my Television debut on Vh1’s Love & Hip Hop ATL

How Do You Describe Your Sound? My sound is unique. You can hear authentic Dancehall in my voice once I’m on a mic.

If you were the offspring of any entertainer (dead or alive) who would be your parents? The Marleys and The Jacksons.

What do you want fans to walk away with when they hear your music? I want fans to walk feeling sexy and confident. My music is to lift your spirit make you happy and to make you want to dance any where despite your shape or race.

What’s next? My next mission is to open up doors that females in the Dancehall fraternity have never open before. There is no category for Dancehall in the Grammy awards and I want to be able to leave them no option but the acknowledge this female from Jamaica for that category.

RELATED STORIES:

BASE LEVEL: Meet Hood Celebrityy, The Female Kartel

BASE LEVEL: VanJess Are Two Gorgeous Black Girls On The Rise

Also On 100.3: