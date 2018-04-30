Jeannie Mai’s Ex-Husband Freddy Expecting Baby With New Girlfriend

The Real’s Jeannie Mai‘s ex-husband Freddy Harteis is having a baby.

A few months ago, Jeannie tearfully announced she and her husband Freddy were getting a divorce because they had different views on having children. Well it looks like Freddy quickly found a new love, because he is expecting his first child with a woman named Lindsey Toole.

The production company owner posted a photo holding a children’s book with the word “dad” on it. The caption read,

“I have been walking on the clouds because of the thought of us having a miracle of our own and yesterday, my heart about burst out of my chest when we found out our precious child, would be our precious DAUGHTER. I cannot wait to hold and kiss my sweet girl, she will be crazy beautiful like her mama.”

Jeanie and Freddy’s relationship seemed to end amicably, with the host saying, “To this day, I mean it honestly, he’s the best man I know. I married him because he’s like my dad. He’s very loyal, he’s very compassionate, so funny, an awesome guy and in our 13 years of being together there was never any lies, no betrayal, no cheating, nothing.”

What say you readers? Is Freddy’s new baby a little too close to the time he and Jeannie got divorced?

