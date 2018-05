Russ Parr: The Boldness Of Michelle Wolf At The White House 

4/30/18- Comedian Michelle Wolf took the White House down during the correspondence dinner and left no survivors! Russ and the team discuss how true her jokes were and that people should know what to expect from a comedian. Being bold and in your face is what you’ll get!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: