Watch: Six Cops Accuse Black Man Of Breaking Into His Own Apartment In NYC

Darren Martin spent many years working in Washington D.C. on Capitol Hill and in the White House with the Obama Administration. He recently moved back (Martin is originally from the Bronx) to the allegedly liberal New York City in a gentrified area called the Upper West Side. While moving into his apartment on Friday, a neighbor called the police and he was accused by the NYPD of being a burglar — in his own home.

According to Pix 11, someone called 911 to report a “burglary in progress.” Marin said in a live video, “Somebody called the cops on me in my own building. About how many are ya’ll? About six of ya’ll showed up, rolled up on me. I didn’t really think anyone was going to call the cops on me because I mean – I was moving into the building.” A dispatcher said “Somebody was trying to break in the door” with a “possible weapon” and described the weapon as a “large tool.”

Watch the video below of Martin with the cops:

I was happy to move back to NYC and into my new apt in the UWS, near Harlem. The plan was to do this today in daylight, recording all the pomp that comes along with such a move. Well, life and work happens and you end up having to move on a Friday night at 11pm, and unexpectedly, pic.twitter.com/D16sHCEI7i — Darren D. Martin (@MartinDarrenD) April 28, 2018

Pix 11 reports “An investigation later determined there was nothing criminal about Martin’s activity.” However, Darren clearly still has reservations about his unfriendly neighbors. See what he wrote on Twitter.

But the next & lingering pit in my stomach came from how my my neighbors viewed me. How they officially welcomed me into the building. Call the police on this Black man who DEFINITELY doesn't live here. The man who worked for President Obama and now serves his fellow New Yorkers. — Darren D. Martin (@MartinDarrenD) April 28, 2018

Thankfully, the cops did not arrest Martin or possibly much worse. From Starbucks in Philadelphia to LA Fitness, the jump to call police is terrifying. He even wrote on Twitter that he was “blessed” to not become a hashtag.

And, again, this is how you feel pre-arrest. Not mentioning the rest of the CJ system, this part is one that at least many Black men have been in. I was blessed enough to be released and not become a hashtag. This was a tame encounter compared to others I've been in and witnessed — Darren D. Martin (@MartinDarrenD) April 28, 2018

We are glad you are safe, Darren … and welcome back to New York.

