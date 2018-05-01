Fans Erupt On Skip Bayless After Criticizing Romeo Langford’s Commitment To Indiana

As expected, many Hoosier fans were happy as well as many others across the country who congratulated the young man on his decision. However, one person who was not happy with Langford’s decision was Fox Sports host Skip Bayless, who tweeted the following:
“Hey, Romeo Langford: I respect & understand your decision to stay in state and play for Indiana. But you should’ve signed with the best school in the country, Vanderbilt, and joined a recruiting class that could’ve contended for a national championship.”
Hey, Romeo Langford: I respect & understand your decision to stay in state and play for Indiana. But you should've signed with the best school in the country, Vanderbilt, and joined a recruiting class that could've contended for a national championship.
Whats wrong with you skip? He is a young man trying to make the best decision for himself. Support or say nothing (at least for 24 hours) at all to a high school boy making a mans decision. I know it’s your job to be controversial but have some class here. #hoosiernation
If you "respect" and "understand" his decision then you shouldn't say he "should've" done something else. He made a decision to stay in his home state (which is rare anymore) and to try to do something special. It's good for college basketball!