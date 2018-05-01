Must Watch: Restaurant Manager Threatens To Call Cops On Black Couple After They Sit Down

Photo by

National
Home > National

Must Watch: Restaurant Manager Threatens To Call Cops On Black Couple After They Sit Down

Johnny Wimbrey and his wife had only sat down to order food at a Plano, Texas restaurant.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 21 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

With the country on edge against restaurant racism after recent incidents at Starbucks and Waffle House, more racist alarms are being sounded. The latest #DiningWhileBlack (or trying-to-dine-while-Black) instance took place at a Plano, Texas, restaurant when a manager threatened to call police on a Black couple as if he was competing for a Guinness World Record for the quickest time to jump into racist mode.

Johnny Wimbrey and his wife’s time at Sambuca 360 went from cool to extra hostile when they were singled out by the manager. They were about to order some food at a table when the manager asked them to move. Why? He wanted to make room for a regular customer who was White.

The manager did the standard racist actions: chastising the couple, accusing them of a crime and, oh yeah, threatening to call the police. Why, again? Wimbrey, who had been to Sambuca previously for an event, and his wife respectfully questioned the manager for the racially motivated request and stood up for themselves. Watch the insane video that was taken via cell phone:

When Wimbrey asked why the couple had to move, the manager said, “Because I don’t like you.”

For real?

This is some craziness that speaks to the audacity of privilege. How many times do we have to keep saying, “Don’t Be Racist,” to people?

The manager in this case probably didn’t know that Wimbrey was somewhat of a celebrity in certain circles. The nationally known motivational speaker is welcomed into many places but couldn’t get a meal at Sambuca.

No word yet on what happened to the manager but folks have been keeping an eye out on this one. Sambuca 360’s Yelp page was already filling with reviews on their racism. One customer wrote, “Ridiculously racist! The way the manager acted is disgusting.”

Agreed.

SEE ALSO:

Watch: Six Cops Accuse Black Man Of Breaking Into His Own Apartment In NYC

This High School Football Coach Just Got Fired For Not Being Racist

Philadelphia Police Arrest Of Two Black Men In Starbucks, Prompts Apology From Company's CEO

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

24 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Continue reading Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 month ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now