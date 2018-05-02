“Listen To Black Women” Episode 5: Do We Really Want #MeToo For Us Too?

Over the last year, we’ve seen Tarana Burke’s #MeToo movement take over mainstream media. The movement was co-opted by the White Hollywood elite after an Alyssa Milano tweet went viral—and now the tides are turning and the hushed sexual and physical violence women have faced in the Black community is coming to light.

With women coming forward claiming they were assaulted by some of our Black male icons, from Bill Cosby to Nas and even our own family members and partners, we want to know, is the black community ready for our very own #MeToo movement?

Answer the poll questions below and we will share the responses on episode 5 of ‘Listen To Black Women.’

About Listen To Black Women:

HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire have collaborated on a brand new digital talk show called Listen To Black Women, and we want to hear from you!

Each episode we will include the voices of our audience online, feedback from an expert, and results from weekly polls that ask you to weigh in on the topic. This show is shaped by your input, so make sure to let your opinions be heard!

Tune in on Fridays to find out the results and what others had to say on social media, as well as our hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian, Keyaira Kelly, and other show guests.

RELATED LINKS

New Digital Show “Listen To Black Women” Episode One: Who Gets To Make History As A Black Woman?

‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 3: What In The World Is The ‘Spirit Of Girlfriend’?

New Digital Show “Listen To Black Women” Episode One: Who Gets To Make History As A Black Woman?

Also On 100.3: