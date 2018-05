RussRant: Kanye West Needs Serious Help

Russ believes that as a people we should ,”pray that he (Kanye West) gets the help he needs,” instead of trying to justify his commentary on social media.

“What everybody is starting to see is that it’s mental illness. And it’s not funny,” explained Russ. Situations like this brings awareness to mental health and getting the necessary help. What do you think?

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: