Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye West On Social Media

Kanye West really took some people over the edge when he professed his love for Trump, stated that slavery was a choice and that prison brings white and black men together as one race. Some of the celebrities that made their disapproval of Kanye comments public were; Nipsey Hussle, Questlove, Snoop Dogg and Janelle Monae, just to name a few.

But the one celebrity that has everyone attention is the rapper, Daz Dillinger, who has expressed his frustration about Kanye and has put the word out for the ‘Crips’ to get at Kanye on site.

In return, Kanye West has filed a restraining order against Daz and now their is an investigation on Daz to see if his video is in fact a ‘prosecutable crime’.

In a video the Cali rapper posted, he compared Ye to Samuel Jackson’s character in the movie Django Unchained and called him a sellout.

“I have a little theory about Kanye West,” Daz said. “We all in one boat, and they killing all of us, and he jump over there and say ‘Master, I’m on your side, master. I got all the information. I’m with you master, Trump. Burn all these niggas … What’s that movie Jamie Foxx was in? That’s Kanye West. He’s the motherfucking Samuel Jackson of the Hip Hop.”

Then Daz told all the Crips out there to harm Kanye whenever they see him.

“National alert. All the Crips out there, ya’ll fuck Kanye up,” he stated. “You see that motherfucker, fuck his ass up on GP … That’s Crip shit, nigga. We gon’ show you how we come together and ride on your motherfucking ass. Better not ever see you around the LBC, better not ever see you around California. Stay in Calabasas.”

Well, get the popcorn ready and let’s see what direction this beef goes in. In the meantime, watch the video below:

Also On 100.3: