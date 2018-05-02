Features
Hoodwinked Or Humble? Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Settle For Just $1…EACH

There's more to the extremely vague settlement.

Posted 21 hours ago
Starbucks

Source: (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images) / Getty

We all rallied behind Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson after they were wrongfully arrested last month for sitting in a Starbucks without ordering anything— so the poopity scoop settlement they received from the state has most Black folks looking at them sideways.

 

The men settled with the city of Philadelphia on Wednesday for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

 

Their lawyer told the Associated Press that the settlement was an effort to make sure something positive came out of the incident. But the weak payday garnered lots of mixed reviews:

Also as apart of the deal, their arrest record will be expunged. But do you think they guys settled for less? Or did they do the right thing?

 

via GIPHY

 

 

 

