Hoodwinked Or Humble? Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Settle For Just $1…EACH

We all rallied behind Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson after they were wrongfully arrested last month for sitting in a Starbucks without ordering anything— so the poopity scoop settlement they received from the state has most Black folks looking at them sideways.

The men settled with the city of Philadelphia on Wednesday for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

Their lawyer told the Associated Press that the settlement was an effort to make sure something positive came out of the incident. But the weak payday garnered lots of mixed reviews:

$12 shy of purchasing a Grande Mocha Frappuccino https://t.co/jCb6QnHsVY — Denlesks (@Denlesks) May 2, 2018

That Starbucks got off easy.. niggas settled for a dollar & a dream pic.twitter.com/OXcOBLUOHX — . (@QuesTheGenius) May 2, 2018

For all the folks who tried to tell me I was WRONG for not coming to their defense because I said they did NOT take their arrests seriously . .. where you at now?

They only asked the city for a DOLLAR. https://t.co/N7U03X2Dkf — Black Authority (@TheBlackChannel) May 2, 2018

Also as apart of the deal, their arrest record will be expunged. But do you think they guys settled for less? Or did they do the right thing?

