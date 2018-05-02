Feature Story
BASE LEVEL: T Barz’s Musical Parents Would Be Eve & Usher

Written By: Nia Noelle

T BARZ

Source: CEZAR MOFFATT / CEZAR MOFFATT

Name: T Barz (Felecia Tunstall)

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

Age: 29

Biggest Break Thus Far: Teaming up with my label BSE as well as the amazing artists that’s on the label.

Musical influences: Eve, MC Lyte, Missy, Common, Bryson Tiller, Jhene Aiko, J Cole.

When did you know you wanted to become a female MC: From a child I knew I wanted to be in entertainment from dancing, to acting. The poetry and spoken word was only halfway satisfying me so I really started taking rapping seriously when I was about 23.

HelloBeautiful.com’s “Base Level” column features the hottest new artists we’re buzzing about. Before they make it to the summit of superstardom, we spot them at base level–the beginning of their hopeful journey to the top.

How Do You Describe Your Sound? I got an up north sound most definitely, but still keeping that southern “twange” I think I’m a mixture of MC Lyte, Eve and Missy.

If You Were The Love Child Of Any Artists (Dead Or Alive) Which Artists Would They Be? Eve and Usher. I say this because I can dance like really dance and I used to watch Usher back in the day and mimic a lot of his dance moves and Eve I think I got that edgy classiness that she does, not to mention that’s one of my favorite female rappers.

What’s Next? Every and anything I can get my hands on, from acting to branding, you name it.

