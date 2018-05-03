Features
Home > Features

Watch: That Awkward Moment A Dog Drives A Truck Through A Store Window

My bads?

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
CYCLING-DUBAI-TOUR

Source: GIUSEPPE CACACE / Getty

One dog in China was living the fast life when they decided to learn what those pedals at the bottom of a car did.

According to The Sunday Times, a canine was left in a three-wheeled truck that was parked outside in Taixing City.

When the owner left their dog in the vehicle with the ignition switched on, curiosity must have taken over and the dog put the pedal to the metal.

They accelerated the vehicle through the glass doors of a shop. When the four patrons inside approached the truck, that’s when lil Skippy peeped up from the driver’s seat, revealing they made a boo boo.

Luckily no one was hurt from the incident, including the dog.

But I’m sure it’ll be a story to tell for years to come.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Watch: That Awkward Moment A Dog Drives A Truck Through A Store Window

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 month ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now