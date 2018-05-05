D.L. Hughley Speaks on Those Who Use 911 While Being ‘Suspicious’ of Others

During a segment on D.L. Hughley’s radio show “The GED Section”, he discussed white people’s biases as one of the leading causes of police-involved shootings of unarmed black males.

He mentions the death of 12-year-old Tamar Rice, who was shot and killed by officers due to an impartial 911 call. The comedian recounts a handful of Black tragedies that resulted from white prejudice.

“Biases aren’t just inconvenient, biases aren’t just ugly, biases are deadly and [are] killing people,” Hughley said. “They will see you, make their mind up, call the police and something happens immediately… If you call the police just to be funny or just to be curious or just because your interest is piqued, you’re putting somebody’s life in jeopardy… Biases are killing people.”

He then encouraged white people to question whether their pre-conceived ideas of Blacks are “worth” people of color losing their lives.

He noted that interaction “between police and people of color, there can be an escalation” and more often it’s “for nothing”.

He also said that people often call authorities on people who “look suspicious” or because the person doesn’t “belong” in their neighborhood, and these biases are leading to unnecessary killings in the Black community.

“We can not keep having ourselves at the mercy of peoples who biases put us in harm’s way,” Hughley exclaimed. “Make sure the Black person you see is the person you see for-real.”

