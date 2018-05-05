Features
Home > Features

Becky, Please: Sports Reporter Claims ESPN Demoted Her Because She’s White

Britt McHenry claims the worldwide leader in sports left her behind for lacking melanin.

Written By: Staff Writer

Posted May 5, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Source: Brett Carlsen / Getty

In Friday tweets that were quickly deleted, former ESPN anchor and current right-wing-pundit Britt McHenry claimed she was demoted at her former job because she’s White.

In response to tweets about her departure from ESPN, McHenry tweeted, “I was demoted because I was white & I made too much. First to go.“

McHenry lost her job in the April 2017 cuts that sent several of ESPN’s most beloved contributors to the unemployment line.

After being axed, McHenry has become an outspoken #MAGA supporter who claims had conservative views put her in bad standing with ESPN’s executives. She was suspended for a week in 2015 after video of her verbally abusing a tow-truck employee went viral.

The sideline reporter soon deleted her tweets and tried to clean her statements up in an interview with Deadspin.

“I think there were a number of factors into laying me off,” McHenry told Deadspin’s Samer Kalaf. “I wish nothing but the best for the people there.”

Roughly 100 other employees of all backgrounds were also laid off in 2017.

The day before claiming her skin got we fired, McHenry trended for suggesting that Washington Redksins cheerleaders who had been sexually harassed should suck up the abuse. “If you don’t want to be treated like a ‘sex object,’ perhaps don’t be one for $.”

Twitter user @JonnyRoss9 quickly pointed out that being a “sex object” may very well be what got Brit her gig at ESPN in the first place.

No surprise, McHenry didn’t have any proof to back up her serious claims of discrimination when contacted by Deadspin.

Kalaf reports that, “ESPN, which apparently now employs zero white people in prominent positions, declined to comment on McHenry’s claim.”

As @ChipReiderson asked after her tweets disappeared: “Why’d you delete your tweets? Tell us more about beleaguered you are and how the man is keeping you down.” Remembering the tow-truck man she berated, Chip added, “She told parking attendant how successful she is but now she’s being picked on? Which is it?”

“‘Oochie Wally’ or ‘One Mic,’” Britt?

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Becky, Please: Sports Reporter Claims ESPN Demoted Her Because She’s White

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 month ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now