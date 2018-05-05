Feature Story
Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through” With School (And Her Ex)

The star of the hilarious “I’m through” Vine is also through with her studies.

Written By: Staff Writer

Posted May 5, 2018
Posing for the perfect selfie

Source: AleksandarNakic / Getty

Vine legend @Courtneyyyy_J announced that she is graduating college with her Bachelors of Science in Biological Sciences  this spring.

Those who know Courtney as the “I’m Through” girl from her classic Vine video were ecstatic to learn that she had been finishing her homework in between sassy videos about her love life.

Back when everyone still did it for the Vine, a young Courtney posted a video announcing that she was “through” with her former boo because he was too much.

Less than six seconds later, we see our queen riding shotgun in her man’s whip while Chief Keef blasts in the background.

When asked if she was still with her old guy, she replied “nope,” and laughed.

Queen Courtney graciously accepted the love and was surprised that everyone still remembered her from the Vine days.

She tweeted: “I want to say thank you to everyone who said congratulations, I want to respond to everyone but I didn’t realize y’all would remember I was the girl from the vine and it would blow up😂 thank you so much❤

Photos
