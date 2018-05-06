NBAer Reggie Bullock Wants Rainbow Jerseys For LGBTQ Awareness

Source: Alexander Spatari / Getty
Pistons forward
Reggie Bullock continues to honor his late sister Mia.
At a GLAAD event, Bullock shared his dream of rocking a rainbow jersey on the NBA hardwood one day to raise awareness.
“I have this dream of playing basketball in a rainbow jersey and I’m going to make it happen,” said Bullock at the GLAAD awards. He originally tweeted about the dream in April.
Three years ago, Mia Bullock’s body was found in Baltimore, beaten so badly that she was hard to identify.
“I was just lost for words, I was crying,” Bullock said, remembering the day he found out. “I couldn’t believe that it actually happened, and the way it happened. It was real tragic.”
After a suspect in the murder was acquitted in a 2017 trial, Bullock has been dedicated to using his platform to create greater awareness for the trans community.
In a
Now This profile, Bullock speaks at length about how his sister’s death has affected him.
GLAAD shouted Bullock out on their Twitter account after his speech.
Bullock has been a dedicated advocate for the LGBTQ community since Mia’s death and he’s become more outspoken over time.
His brave decision to announce his dream of a rainbow jersey is just the latest example.
OFSmith32 showed love to Bullock on Twitter, writing, “@ReggieBullock35 I saw the video of u speaking @glaad last night, you were amazing! Proud doesn’t say enough, n how ur using ur voice 4 good! #mialiveson good work Reggie! I’m sure she is smiling from above. #endhate #endignorance.”
Sarah Kate Ellis typed, “Thank you @ReggieBullock35 for using your platform not only to pay tribute to your sister, but to also stand up for all trans women of color. With the violence facing that part of our community, it is so important for allies to use their voices to speak up.”
