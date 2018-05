Rihanna Continues To Model Lingerie Line With “SAVAGE” Instagram Countdown

Via | HotNewHipHop

With 5 days until Rihanna ‘s direct-to-consumer lingerie line SAVAGE x FENTY becomes available, the singer is modeling various pieces from the collection herself as she counts down to the release. Over the weekend, she’s given fans a look at some of the corsets that will be available in partnership with TechStyle this week. “Sup, bra?” she captioned a photo posted Saturday, which was quickly shared around social media by fans.

READ MORE