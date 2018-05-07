Could Cyntoia Brown Be Released From Prison After Getting Life For Fatally Shooting Her Abuser?

Could Cyntoia Brown Be Released From Prison After Getting Life For Fatally Shooting Her Abuser?

Brown was sentenced to life in prison for murder as a teenager after she fatally shot a man who solicited her for sex.

Written By: Clarissa Hamlin

Posted May 7, 2018
Cyntoia Brown, the woman who was abused by a sex trafficker and fought back as a teenager before being convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, could be released from jail after several years.

Brown was only 16 years old when she fatally shot Johnny Mitchell Allen, 43, in self-defense after he tried to solicit her for sex. She shot him after she thought he was reaching for a gun. She was then convicted of first-degree murder in 2006 after being tried as an adult.

Brown quietly languished away in jail for several years after protecting herself against sex trafficking.

Social media conversations, as well as attention from celebrities including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian-West, however, reignited interest in Brown’s case with the hashtag, #FreeCyntoiaBrown in recent months. After the public outcry, Brown, now 30 years old, has been scheduled for a clemency hearing for May 23 in Tennessee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The possibility that Brown could be released from prison has become more feasible with the upcoming hearing, which will be her first one since her 2006 conviction. Here’s why:

A Special Board Will Look At Her Case

During the hearing, a governor-appointed board will review Brown’s petitions. The board will have the power to determine whether she should be released from the Tennessee Prison for Women, according to AJC.

Brown Has A lot Of Support

It’s likely that RiRi, Kim K, other celebrities and public figures will monitor the hearing. They may start another social media campaign for Brown, too.

#MeToo Movement Has Created Momentum For Women Like Brown

Brown, who was targeted by a sexual predator, didn’t receive justice, many celebrities have said. The woman’s story is similar to many other women who have been subjected to violence. Brown fought back against her attacker, and she shouldn’t be punished for that, many people have said.

