Rita Ora Thinks That Roc Nation Discriminated Against Her Because She’s A Woman

Diamonds aren't always a girl's best friend

Written By: rebecahjacobs

Posted 20 hours ago
WE Day - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

In her cover story with UK publication Sunday Times magazine, Rita Ora claimed that when she was signed to Roc Nation, the label discriminated against her as an artist because of the fact that she’s a woman.

The 27-year-old pop star filed a lawsuit against the record company back in 2015, accusing them of neglect. Her complaint read, “When Rita signed, Roc Nation and its senior executives were very involved with her as an artist. As Roc Nation’s interests diversified, there were fewer resources available and the company suffered a revolving door of executives. Rita’s remaining supporters at the label left or moved on to other activities, to the point where she no longer had a relationship with anyone at the company.”

Roc Nation signed Rita Ora in 2008, the label’s first year of existence. The contract was for a five-record deal, but she would end up only releasing one album with her 2012 debut. Roc Nation countersued Ora for $2.4 million in response to the lawsuit, but the case ended up being settled amicably the next year. 

Throughout all of her trials and tribulations during that time, Ora claims that things might have played out more in her favor if she was a man. The singer told the Sunday Times: “I want to find the right word here, and maybe this is my interpretation, but I do feel I got discriminated against because I was a woman. I almost felt—maybe this is just my interpretation—I could have had a better chance if I’d been male.”

It’s been 6 years since her debut, self-titled album, but now she’s getting ready to release her sophomore project and head out on her sold out The Girls Tour. 

