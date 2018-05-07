Features
Home > Features

Boss: Karen Civil Hosts New Show On Complex For Entrepreneurs On The Grind

Respected guests will drop gems for millennials.

Written By: Royce Dunmore

Posted 22 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
MCM Spring Collection And Raytroniks Pop-Up Shop

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

If you’re all about your hustle in 2018, a new show is hitting Complex that’s sure to keep you sharp.

With Good Looking Out some of today’s top entrepreneurs in technology, fashion, music, food, and more will share their stories of success and how they got to where they are today. The show will be hosted by entrepreneur, marketing guru and media personality Karen Civil. As someone who’s helped guide the careers of folks like YG, Dave East, and Lil Wayne, you can expect major gems from Karen and her guests.

The first season for Good Looking Out is set to premiere Wednesday, May 9 at 11 A.M. EST on Complex, Complex Hustle, and Complex Social. The guest line-up will include folks like music executive Kevin Liles, Sneaker Con founder Yu-Ming Wu, and more. Pre-selected entrepreneurs will even pitch their business plan to the panel of guests and receive feedback.

Do you have what it takes? Check out the show and find out May 9!

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Boss: Karen Civil Hosts New Show On Complex For Entrepreneurs On The Grind

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 month ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now