Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rihanna’s Weekend Lewk To Hang With Dapper Dan

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted May 7, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

Rihanna showed up to the Dapper Dan x Gucci event in New York City repping the Big Apple hardcore.

Wearing a Gucci silk jacquard and lace bomber jacket over a nude Dries Van Noten see-through top with a white embroidered pattern, she paired the look with Off-White camo pants.  She added a NY Yankees fitted and lace open toe Manolo Blahnik shoes to complete the outfit.

She gave us a heavy blush and pink lip for her makeup.

Beauties, we have to know, are you feeling this look? Tell us if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT.

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Alicia Keys Is Mixing Patterns, Colors, And Texture For This Look

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish Does A Haute Couture Shoot For W Magazine

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Attends The 50th Annual Leadership Awards Event At Lehman College

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

See The Photos From Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

7 photos Launch gallery

See The Photos From Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

Continue reading See The Photos From Rihanna’s Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

See The Photos From Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 month ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now