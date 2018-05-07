Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

LET’S MAKEUP: Pat McGrath Launches A Collection With The MET

Written By: Danielle James

Posted May 7, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Pat McGrath is making beauty history with the historical Metropolitan Museum Of Art to create an inaugural makeup collection to celebrate Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination.

McGrath told WWD, ” I feel incredibly close to this year’s show – many of the extraordinary pieces featured are from shows and campaigns I worked on so to me, it represents some of the most beloved groundbreaking moments throughout my career as a makeup artist.”

The makeup collection is the first makeup collection to be sold at the MET. McGrath said, “For the Metropolitan Museum of Art to include makeup and makeup artistry alongside some of the greatest masterworks of Western art is truly exceptional.”

RELATED: LET’S MAKEUP: Christian Siriano’s ‘70s-Inspired Hot Pink Eye And Red Nails

The collection will include an eye palette and new gloss lipstick in the shade, ‘aliengelic.’ McGrath describes the lip gloss as, “an extravagantly ethereal gloss inspired by celestial beings and opulent textures I saw woven throughout ‘Heavenly Bodies.’”

The collection won’t only be makeup, there will be unisex clothing including limited-edition short sleeve T-shirts for $62 each and long-sleeve ones for $82. McGrath told WWD, “We are experiencing a renaissance of the individual and a celebration of people that demonstrates a renewed consciousness and desire to be more inclusive – though there is still a long way to go.”

The Pat McGrath Labs x The MET Collection will be available at the ‘Heavenly Bodies’ exhibition store at the MET Museum in NYC and select items will be sold online starting on May 8th. Beauties, will you be buying?

DON’T MISS:

LET’S MAKEUP: Jennifer Lopez Is Launching Her First Makeup Line Ever With Inglot Cosmetics

LET’S MAKEUP: Becca Cosmetics Releases A Highlighter Shade Suitable For Dark Skin Black Girls

LET’S MAKEUP: Recreate Oprah’s Glitter Lips From ‘A Wrinkle In Time’

23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

LET'S MAKEUP: 11 Foundations Perfect For Dark Skin Tones

26 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: 11 Foundations Perfect For Dark Skin Tones

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: 11 Foundations Perfect For Dark Skin Tones

LET'S MAKEUP: 11 Foundations Perfect For Dark Skin Tones

Finding a foundation for darker skin tones can be challenging. No one wants to look ashy or gray and sometimes the colors are just not deep enough to match our Alek Wek or Ajak Deng type beauties. Don't worry, #TeamBeautiful has you covered. We have 11 foundations (many which we have tried!) that are perfect for women with deeper melanin. Let us know your personal favorites in the comment section!  

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 month ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now