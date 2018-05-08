2 Chainz Proposes To Girlfriend Kesha Ward On Met Gala Red Carpet

0 reads Leave a comment
2 Chainz popped the question to girlfriend Kesha Ward on the red carpet of The Met Gala 2018. When Kesha turned her back to climb the beautiful staircase at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, 2 Chainz got down on the traditional one knee and changed Kesha’s life forever. Congrats 2 Chainz & Kesha! Check the photos below…
Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala
43 photos Launch gallery
Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala
1. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Street SightingsSource:Getty 1 of 43
2. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Street SightingsSource:Getty 2 of 43
3. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Street SightingsSource:Getty 3 of 43
4. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 4 of 43
5. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 5 of 43
6. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 6 of 43
7. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 7 of 43
8. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 8 of 43
9. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 9 of 43
10. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 10 of 43
11. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 11 of 43
12. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 12 of 43
13. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 13 of 43
14. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 14 of 43
15. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 15 of 43
16. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Street SightingsSource:Getty 16 of 43
17. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - SightingsSource:Getty 17 of 43
18. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 18 of 43
19.19 of 43
20.20 of 43
21.21 of 43
22.22 of 43
23.23 of 43
24.24 of 43
25.25 of 43
26.26 of 43
27.27 of 43
28. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Red CarpetSource:Getty 28 of 43
29. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALASource:Getty 29 of 43
30. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 30 of 43
31. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 31 of 43
32. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 32 of 43
33. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 33 of 43
34. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 34 of 43
35. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALASource:Getty 35 of 43
36. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 36 of 43
37. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Red CarpetSource:Getty 37 of 43
38. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 38 of 43
39. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 39 of 43
40. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALASource:Getty 40 of 43
41. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 41 of 43
42. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 42 of 43
43.43 of 43
comments – add yours