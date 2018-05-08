Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

2 Chainz Proposes To Girlfriend Kesha Ward On Met Gala Red Carpet

Written By: Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted May 7, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

2 Chainz popped the question to girlfriend Kesha Ward on the red carpet of The Met Gala 2018. When Kesha turned her back to climb the beautiful staircase at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, 2 Chainz got down on the traditional one knee and changed Kesha’s life forever. Congrats 2 Chainz & Kesha! Check the photos below…

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Red Carpet

Source: Mike Coppola/MG18 / Getty

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Red Carpet

Source: Mike Coppola/MG18 / Getty

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala

43 photos Launch gallery

Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala

Continue reading Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala

Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 month ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now