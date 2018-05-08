The Top 33 Met Gala 2018 Looks

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

The Top 33 Met Gala 2018 Looks

The theme for 2018 “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” turned out to be one of the best yet

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

The Met Costume Gala is by far fashions biggest night of the year and this year didn’t disappoint.  The theme for 2018 “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” was taken very literally and figuratively by some of our favorite celebrities this year.

 

A very pregnant Cardi B attended her first Met Gala covered head to toe in jewels and looked like an angelic queen while gala host Rihanna wore a Pope inspired dress with an influence of Catholicism on fashion.  Check out our top 33 Met Gala looks from 2018.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

The Top 33 Met Gala 2018 Looks

33 photos Launch gallery

The Top 33 Met Gala 2018 Looks

Continue reading The Top 33 Met Gala 2018 Looks

The Top 33 Met Gala 2018 Looks

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 month ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now