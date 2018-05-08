1 reads Leave a comment
The Met Costume Gala is by far fashions biggest night of the year and this year didn’t disappoint. The theme for 2018 “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” was taken very literally and figuratively by some of our favorite celebrities this year.
A very pregnant Cardi B attended her first Met Gala covered head to toe in jewels and looked like an angelic queen while gala host Rihanna wore a Pope inspired dress with an influence of Catholicism on fashion. Check out our top 33 Met Gala looks from 2018.
The Top 33 Met Gala 2018 Looks
33 photos Launch gallery
The Top 33 Met Gala 2018 Looks
1. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 1 of 33
2. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 2 of 33
3. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 3 of 33
4. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 4 of 33
5. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 5 of 33
6. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 6 of 33
7. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 7 of 33
8. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 8 of 33
9. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 9 of 33
10. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 10 of 33
11. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 11 of 33
12. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 12 of 33
13. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 13 of 33
14. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 14 of 33
15. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 15 of 33
16. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 16 of 33
17. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 17 of 33
18. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 18 of 33
19. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 19 of 33
20. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 20 of 33
21. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 21 of 33
22. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 22 of 33
23. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 23 of 33
24. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 24 of 33
25. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 25 of 33
26. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 26 of 33
27. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 27 of 33
28. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 28 of 33
29. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 29 of 33
30. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 30 of 33
31. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 31 of 33
32. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 32 of 33
33. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSource:Getty 33 of 33
- Ohio Primary Election Today!
- GEORGE ZIMMERMAN: Arrested For Threatening Private Investigator
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Scrappy And The Bam Have A Bun In The Oven
- The Top 33 Met Gala 2018 Looks
- Facebook Is Launching A New Dating Feature Making Sliding In The DM’s A Whole Lot Easier
- America’s New Superhero Is Small, Black And Maybe Flying Through Your Town Soon
- George Zimmerman Threatened To Kill Again And He’s Still On The Streets
- OMG: Watching Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ Without Music Is Hilarious
- So Sweet: Watch This Comedian Do Whatever He Can To Make His Girl Laugh
- A Word: Gloria Carter Celebrates Being Your Authentic Self In Inspiring GLAAD Speech
comments – add yours