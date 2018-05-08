Watch: Girls Asked To Leave Store After Asking Why Manager Addressed Stealing Procedures

Photo by

National
Home > National

Watch: Girls Asked To Leave Store After Asking Why Manager Addressed Stealing Procedures

A Facebook video revealed a nasty racial profiling incident at a Fuego store in Tacoma, Washington.

Written By: Clarissa Hamlin

Posted May 8, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

The outrage over racial profiling incidents with Black people is spreading like wildfire. Another video of a Shopping While Black incident was posted early Tuesday morning, involving girls at a retail store in Washington.

One girl, whose age was not mentioned in the video but identified herself as Simone Intrepid Gamble on Facebook, tried on a dress at a Fuego store in Tacoma, Washington, only to be interrupted by chatter outside of her dressing room. A manager began publicly talking about the store’s theft procedures to an employee, the teen said, adding that the conversation was disruptive and disrespectful. When the young lady went to ask the female manager about the public address and expressed that she felt there was some insinuation that she was stealing, she and another young woman were asked by the manager to leave the store.

Yes, the manager called security on the girls, who posed no threat, for only asking questions. Watch the video:

The girls told the manager that they did nothing to deserve her hostility and had only tried on a dress that one of them intended to purchase from Fuego. After some seconds, the manager said the girls were being “uncooperative” and added that was an “educated word.” Really?

When a male security guard arrived, the girls explained the situation to him after exiting the store.

This incident comes as the nation is on high alert over racial profiling. Three young Black men were falsely accused of stealing at a Nordstrom Rack store in Brentwood, Missouri, according to the St. Louis Post-DispatchMekhi Lee, 19, and high school students Eric Rogers and Dirone Taylor said employees were watching them as they shopped for prom clothes on Thursday. The police were called and were told that Black men were shoplifting. The incident reportedly upset many in the local community.

A Black woman, Chikesia Clemons, 25, was wrestled to the ground during a violent arrest at a suburban Waffle House in Mobile, Alabama on April 22. In another incident, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, two Black men, were also thrown out of a Philadelphia Starbucks last month in an incident that prompted national outrage as well.

SEE ALSO:

Black Hockey Player Needs Police Escort Because Of Racism At NHL Games

George Zimmerman Threatened To Kill Again And He’s Still On The Streets

Philadelphia Police Arrest Of Two Black Men In Starbucks, Prompts Apology From Company's CEO

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

23 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Continue reading Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 month ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now