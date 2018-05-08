Wooow: George Zimmerman Allegedly Killer-Stalks An Investigator Working On Trayvon Martin Doc

George Zimmerman continues to be out here acting reckless, and now the man acquitted of killing a 17-year-old Trayvon Martin is allegedly letting his rage out on a private investigator.

I warn you…the story is wild.

It all started when Dennis Warren was hired by the producers of a Trayvon Martin documentary back in September. He was hired to do some investigative research on Trayvon’s death, and one of his main orders of business was contacting Zimmerman back in September 2017, according to an affidavit.

Warren left a message for Zimmerman saying the producers of the doc wanted to include him in the film. But after that, there was no reply from Zimmerman.

Fast forward to December and a producer for the documentary reaches out to Warren, saying Zimmerman has been making threats against the producer and against Warren. According to authorities, Zimmerman was mad that the producer and Warren were trying to get Zimmerman’s family involved in the film.

“Dennis is a (expletive) who bothered my uncle in his home,” Zimmerman texted the producer, according to the report. “Local or former law officer, he’s well on his way to the inside of a gator as well. 10-4?”

Pause.

A gator?

…so I guess Zimmerman is the gator whisperer now…

It gets more nuts.

Authorities say that a few days later, Warren started getting direct messages from Zimmerman himself, and within a two-hour period, Warren received 21 phone calls, 38 text messages and seven voicemails.

Messages included “Answer your phone (expletive)” and “I’ll see you before you realize it,” according to the affidavit.

When Warren sent Zimmerman a message telling him to stop, Zimmerman reportedly replied, “No!” followed by, “Text me again. I’ll show up at your home you (expletive).”

Zimmerman also allegedly sent Warren an interview he did with TheBlast.com where he’s quoted as saying, “I know how to handle people who (expletive) with me, I have since February of 2012…anyone who (expletives) with my parents will be fed to an alligator.”

Again with these alligators.

It gets even more bizarre. According to the report, Zimmerman left so many voicemails that Warren’s inbox filled up. These voicemails included ticking sounds and tones that would slowly increase in speed and frequency.

When a sergeant, who’s interacted with Zimmerman in the past, called him in January about the allegations, deputies said Zimmerman belittle the sergeant, calling her a “whore” and other foul names.

Wow.

This man really does think he’s above the law.

The Siminole County Sheriff’s Office submitted a report on the whole situation to the state attorney’s office and Zimmerman is scheduled to appear in court on stalking charges May 30.

Meanwhile, the six-part documentary Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story (produced by Jay-Z) is set to premiere this summer….with or without Zimmerman.

