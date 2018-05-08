Shame: This Woman Will Rob Your Home While You’re Greiving Someone At A Funeral

Source: Getty
One burglar had zero shame when it came to scoping out her victims.
Latonia Shelecia Stewart from the Bronx was recently charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of stolen property, according to NBC 4 New York.
The victims of her robberies?
People in greiving.
Yup, Latonia was allegedly out here robbing funeral goers.
She kept an eye on the obituaries and when she knew families would be out at funerals, she would swoop in to rob their homes.
Police finally caught up with the funeral bandit
last week. A family was out grieving their loved one and while they were gone, police decided to keep an eye on their home in the Watch Hill development of Greensburg.
Later on, they stopped a silver Acura MDX leaving the place and inside they found stolen property from a February 22 burglary. They proceeded to arrest Latonia, arraign her, and she was later released on bond.
It’s still unknown how many houses Latonia could have hit up, but I guess the cops can always start at the obituary section.
Shame.
We’ll keep you updated if more info from this bizarre story should surface!
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37