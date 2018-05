Lily Eskelsen Garcia: ‘We May Not Me Encouraging It, But We Are Proud Of it’

Teachers all across the nation have stepped out of the classrooms to protest higher wages so that they can take of their families and their students. Lily Eskelsen Garcia is the president of the National Education Association discusses with Russ Parr how proud she is of this movement.

“This is about so much more than pay. We are standing up for all of those programs that got cut,” explained Garcia. “We may not be encouraging it but we are proud of it.”

