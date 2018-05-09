St. Louis Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Three Black Teens After Accusing Them of Shoplifting

St. Louis Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Three Black Teens After Accusing Them of Shoplifting

Written By: D.L. Hughley

Posted 2 hours ago
The president of Nordstrom Rack is set to fly to St. Louis to personally apologize to three black teens who were falsely accused of theft at the chain’s Brentwood Square store.

Mekhi Lee, Dirone Taylor and Eric Rogers II were shopping for prom clothes when they noticed several of the employees watching them and following them around the store.

“I was nervous the whole time,” Lee recalled. “Every time we move, they move. When we looked up, they looked up.”

After they left the store, they were surrounded by Brentwood Police in the parking lot, who accused them of theft. But after an investigation on the spot, police let the three go without charges.

“The police were actually good. They understood where we were coming from and they showed us that they were just doing their job,” said Rogers.

The teens said a customer in the store called them punks and asked them, “Are your parents proud of you for what you do?” In defending themselves, the three say an altercation broke out between them and the customer, and a store management stepped in, per msn.com.

“I knew it was coming, but at the same time, I was feeling embarrassed, agitated, mixed emotions with the whole situation because I know we didn’t deserve it,” said Taylor.

While the teens were in the store, they did purchase something and said they did so to prove a point.

“We made the purchase to show them that we’re equal and we didn’t have to steal anything,” said Rogers.

The St. Louis NAACP says it wants to work with Nordstrom Rack President Geevy Thomas on how he will handle the issue with employees.

“The discussion has to have some sustenance, it needs to be strategic, and it needs to have some measurable outcomes,” said Adolphus Pruitt, President of the St. Louis NAACP.

In a statement to News 4, Nordstrom Rack admitted: “We did not handle this situation well and we apologized to these young men and their families. We want all customers to feel welcome when they shop with us and we do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.”

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

