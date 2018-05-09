Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Ryan Coogler’s Bearded Black Boy Joy Had Tracee Ellis Ross Trippin’ Like Kima, Keisha, & Pam

#BeardGang ain't nothing to play with.

Written By: King Sukii

Posted 20 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Ryan Coogler is fine, talented, accomplished, and oozing of #BlackBoyJoy, so it’s no wonder Tracee Ellis Ross was mesmerized when she bumped into him recently.

As she tells Seth Meyers in the clip up top, she was due to give her first TED Talk and was so nervous, she was “sh*tting bricks.” Asking for moral support from some of the people she thought to be in her Ted Talk community, Tracee looked Ryan’s way, thought he might be future hubby (until she was introduced to his wife), and then—not realizing he was the Ryan Coogler—asked him to……..

Press play to see how this story ends.

Miu Miu : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015

This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

4 photos Launch gallery

This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

Continue reading This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

Leave it to the Internet to turn #FlashbackFriday into a potential movie pitch session. A three-year-old photo has been making its rounds on social media of Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna sitting pretty in the front row of a Paris fashion week. Twitter pitched an entire action-comedy story-line based on the gorgeous pic. See below: Even Lupita herself is down to play the brilliant best friend to Rihanna's scamming diva character. Check out Twitter's reaction to an imaginary Rihanna and Lupita film.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 month ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now