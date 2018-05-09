Move Over Travis Scott, Is Kylie Jenner’s Bodyguard The Real Baby Daddy? [PHOTOS]

Move Over Travis Scott, Is Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard The Real Baby Daddy? [PHOTOS]

Posted 21 hours ago
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are undoubtedly learning the ropes as young parents of their adorable baby girl, Stormi Webster. However, a strange rumor online regarding Jenner’s bodyguard has some fans suggesting that he is the actual baby daddy.

Tim Chung, Jenner’s bodyguard, is reportedly a part-time model and also is a Los Angeles police officer if Internet sleuths are correct in their theories. How Chung arrived on the radar of the fans of Jenner, Scott and all things connected to the Kardashian media empire happened by way of an old paparazzi photo resurfacing last week, thus sparking the chatter.

While it’s too soon to tell what features little Stormi shares with Chung, aside from being a weird thing to do with an infant anyway, Jenner reportedly isn’t paying attention to the rumors according to a piece published by Hollywood Life who quoted a source close to her.

In the meantime, we’ve collected some of the discussion that’s popped off online regarding Tim Chung and Kylie Jenner below and on the following pages.

