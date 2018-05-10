95-Year-Old Grandmother Arrested For Slapping Granddaughter With A Slipper

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

95-Year-Old Grandmother Arrested For Slapping Granddaughter With A Slipper

This was entirely unneccessary.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

With all of the violent criminals running around rampant who have yet to be arrested and punished for their crimes, it sounds even more ridiculous that a grandmother was arrested for disciplining her granddaughter.

CBS News has all the details about the arrest of 95-year-old Hattie Reynolds, a Florida grandmother who was attempting to discipline her unruly granddaughter when she allegedly hit her with a slipper. According to reports, Reynolds was the one who called the police because she needed help trying to control her granddaughter following an argument.

Via CBS News:

A 95-year-old Florida woman landed in jail after calling police for help during an argument with her defiant granddaughter. Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal that Hattie Reynolds probably wasn’t a threat, but her admission of slapping her granddaughter in the face with a slipper qualified as domestic violence.

An arrest report says Reynolds told police Saturday that she wanted 46-year-old Janeen Williams out of her house because she was in bed soaking up the air conditioning Reynolds pays for. When Williams began screaming and swearing at her, Reynolds said she slapped her with the slipper.

While her arrest was totally uncalled for, there was a positive outcome to the situation. Reynolds was placed in jail for the night, however according to police records she was released on her own recognizance.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

White Woman Calls The Police On Black Yale Grad Student For Sleeping

How Hair By Ivy Went From Homelessness To Celebrity Hair Stylist In 2 Years

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading 95-Year-Old Grandmother Arrested For Slapping Granddaughter With A Slipper

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 month ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now