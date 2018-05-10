Black Woman Throws Her Niece’s Ashes At White Police Officer

On March 26, 2016, Wakiesha Wilson, 36, checked herself into a Los Angeles hospital due to back and chest pain. At the hospital, she allegedly punched a patient and was arrested.

During the booking process, The Los Angeles Times reported, “Wilson told officers and the jail’s medical staff that she had mental health problems and took antipsychotic and antidepressant medications, according to a report from prosecutors made public this summer. She denied having suicidal thoughts or wanting to hurt herself, the report said.”

The next day, Wilson was found dead in her cell. She reportedly hanged herself, but family members maintained Wilson would not have committed suicide. In December of 2017, the Los Angles Police Department were ordered to pay $298,000 to Wilson’s family.

On May 8, Sheila Hines-Brim, Wakiesha’s Wilson’s aunt, attended a meeting for the Los Angeles Police Commission. During the meeting, Hines-Brim threw ashes at LAPD Chief Charlie Beck, saying, “That’s Wakiesha. She’s going to stay with you!” She told NBC Los Angeles, “I used her ashes so they could be with him. So he could feel her because he murdered her.” Watch below:

Hines-Brim was arrested, booked for battery on a police officer and released on $20,000 bail. Beck, the chief who had the ashes hurled at him, said the incident was “not only disrespectful [to the police chief], but more importantly, to a process of community engagement that has been recognized across the nation.” What’s disrespectful is that Wakiesha Wilson is dead.

Nonetheless, Hines-Brim has no regrets, saying, “I feel satisfied.”

