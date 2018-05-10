Voice For The Job: Chance The Rapper Will Be Joining The Cast Of ‘Trolls 2’

This is gonna be dope!

Chance the Rapper is set to join the already star-studded cast of DreamWorks’ Trolls 2, which is the sequel to the 2016 animated film. Sam Rockwell has also been announced as joining the ensemble of the original film’s stars Justin Timberlake, James Corden, and Anna Kendrick, according to reports from Deadline.

The original animated film grossed $346.8M worldwide, and not only that, but it also earned Justin Timberlake an Oscar nominated for his track “Can’t Stop The Feeling.” We can probably expect this sequel to be just as successful, and it is set to debut in theaters sometime in the Spring of 2020.

In addition to voicing one of the film’s characters, Chance will also be recording brand new songs for the soundtrack.

Chris deFaria, president of DreamWorks Animation Film Group said about the additions, “We are thrilled to have these talented artists join the cast of ‘Trolls 2.’ This film, like the first, gives our cast an opportunity to show their performance range—integrating comedy, adventure, and emotion with centerpiece musical numbers that resonate with fans across the globe,” according to Variety. He continued on saying, “This second film will be every bit as unique in design, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the adventurous journey our filmmakers are taking Poppy, Branch, and all of the Trolls on next.”

The sequel tells the story of a mysterious threat that puts Trolls across the land in danger. In response to this threat, Poppy, Branch, and their band of friends must go on an epic quest through unfamiliar lands to create harmony among the feuding Trolls and “unite them against certain doom.”

This will be an exciting adventure for the rapper, as this is set to be Chance’s first feature-length voice acting role.

