Best Doggie Selfie EVER!!!

If your an animal lover than your gonna love this story! A “selfie” taken at an Ohio doggie daycare has to be one of the Best Ever!

The photo, which was taken by the owner of the daycare, went viral immediately after it was posted. Jacqueline Sexton shared the “selfie” of Rogue, the Labrador mix, along with the other dogs on the Stray Animal Adoption Program Facebook group. The caption read, “A Bunch of Goofballs!”

Super Cute!

