Amber Rose And Blac Chyna Aren’t Like Regular Moms — They’re The Cool Moms Of Hollywood

Amber Rose has always been vocal about how becoming a mom shouldn’t stop women from being their sexy, individual selves. And Blac Chyna has shown us plenty of times being a mommy doesn’t stop the party at all.

Muva unapologetically told ET, “Moms are allowed to be sexy. We are allowed to still have fun. We are allowed to go out at night when our kids are asleep and still have a good time. Our lives are not over because we have children.”

As for Chy, you can tell by her daily shenanigans that she believes in still being able to have a good time as a mom.

In honor of Mother’s Day and all the cool moms out there, check out all the times Muva and Chy were “Milf BFF Style” goals.

