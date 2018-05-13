Hey Mama: André 3000 Drops Two New Tracks For Mother’s Day

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty
OutKast legend
André 3000 gave fans a surprise for Mother’s Day early this morning in the form of two brand new tracks.
Stream “ME&MY (TO BURY YOUR PARENTS)” and “LOOK MA NO HANDS” below on SoundCloud and keep scrolling for the background info on the tracks.
Dre’s late night gift put a lot of folks in their feelings early this AM, while others simply found themselves floating on a cloud to the
James Blake-assisted production.
Twitter is describing the unique track as an
Elton John-type beat, but some were disappointed that they didn’t get to enjoy any bars from the other-worldly MC.
Still, many admitted they would be satisfied with a jazz album after hearing Blake and 3000’s keys and strings blend so beuatifully.
3000’s son’s mother
Erykah Badu shared the track with her followers and Roots drummer Questlove added this context:
“So #Andre3000 shares a song on Mother’s Day about his mom who passed on his bday…& his dad who passed a year later and damn man this his heartbreakingly amazing m.soundcloud.com/therealandre30… Just wow @therealandre3000benjamin“
On “ME&MY (TO BURY YOUR PARENTS),” Dre speaks candidly about processing the heartbreak after losing both of his parents within the same year.
Hit the jump to read what the tweets had to say about 3K’s Mother’s Day blessing.
1 2 Next page »
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37