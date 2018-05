Meek Mill Makes Surprise Appearance At Rolling Loud Miami

Via | HipHopDX

Rolling Loud Miami lived up to the hype brewing from the moment they first announced that they had a “huge special surprise guest” for fans this weekend. Pretty much everyone chalked it up to being Meek Mill who had just recently had his travel restrictions lifted after being released from prison following a highly-publicized fight to have his lengthy sentence overturned.

Initially, fans were greeted with a set from DJ Khaled who breezed through cuts before bringing out his own special guest Puff Daddy. It may have initially disappointed a few fans waiting on Meek’s appearance, but before vacating the stage Khaled provided a bit of foreshadowing, telling the crowd that what’s about to happen will be “historic.”

