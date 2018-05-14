Features
Home > Features

Depression Deepens In America And Teens/Millennials Are Suffering The Most

More details below.

Written By: King Sukii

Posted 23 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Black Girl Crying

Source: Georgia Court / Getty

We recently looked at loneliness in Generation Z and now there’s another eye-opening analysis we need to be paying more attention to. In a new report, WebMD states there has been a “sharp spike” in major depression, especially where teens and millennials are concerned. A closer look is nothing short of startling:

“The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association analysis of medical claims data showed that the overall rate of major depression was 4.4 percent and that diagnosis rates rose 33 percent between 2013 and 2016. Those rates increased 63 percent among teens and 47 percent among millennials,” the article states.

According to WebMD, Senior vice president and chief medical officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield Trent Haywood said we need more effective ways to treat major depression if we’re to tackle what could become a “substantial health impact for decades to come.” “Further education and research is needed to identify methods for both physicians and patients to effectively treat major depression and begin a path to recovery and better overall health,” he insisted.

So, is there an explanation for increased rates of depression amongst teens and millennials? Dr. Karyn Horowitz says electronics and sleep interruption in “already vulnerable individuals” may have something to do with it. As she explains, “Increased use of electronics, video games more commonly in boys and social media/texting more commonly in girls, can lead to increased conflict both within the home and with peers.” Haywood adds in the release, “In preliminary literature, high users of social media have been linked with higher rates of social isolation than low users.”

Another important finding? Women were reportedly twice as likely to be diagnosed with major depression, 6 percent vs. just 3 percent of men.

 

 

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Depression Deepens In America And Teens/Millennials Are Suffering The Most

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now