Legally Lit: 5 Celebs That Are Probably Hype That Sports Gambling Is Legal

Written By: Kiyonna Anthony

Posted 23 hours ago
10th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational Celebrity Dinner In BESO At Crystals At CityCenter In Las Vegas

Source: Chris Weeks / Getty

Sports fans everywhere are rejoicing after news broke that the Supreme Court voted to legalize sports gambling.

 

Even though folks have been doing it for years, of course Uncle Sam and them had to get in on it as a way to encourage tourism and tax revenue.

 

That means the value of sports teams has doubled and folks will soon be betting on college games while smoking blunts in public, with no consequences. Those who already love gambling and are balling financially get to ball even harder and make a new revenue stream just off bets.

 

Like Birdman. He once lost $2 million betting that the Miami Heat would win the 2012 NBA Championships over the Dallas Mavericks. That same year he won $1 million betting on the Superbowl. You gotta play to win, and now you can do it without repercussion.

Here are more celebs who will probably get richer now the sports gambling is legal:

50 Cent

50 is always betting hundreds of thousands of dollars on everything from boxing to college sports.

 

Floyd Mayweather

King of million dollar bets.

 

Michael Jordan

Big baller Mike bets most of his money on gold tournaments.

 

Charles Barkley

Barkley once admitted that his gambling problem costed him $10 million.

Photos
