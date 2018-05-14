New Boo, Who This: Meet Taraji P Henson’s New Forever, Kelvin Hayden

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
In case you missed the news early this morning,
Taraji P. Henson got engaged to Kelvin Hayden over the weekend and announced it with a more than appropriate Instagram post.
But, who is Kelvin Hayden? For those who aren’t necessarily tied into the NFL, Hayden was a nine-year NFL veteran who played for three teams, the Indianapolis Colts, the Atlanta Falcons and finished up playing for his hometown Chicago Bears.
Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty
Perhaps the biggest moment of his NFL career came in January 2007. As a second round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2005, Hayden was on the field for the squad during Super Bowl XLI when the Colts beat the Bears to earn the team their first Super Bowl title since Super Bowl V. Hayden picked off Bears’ quarterback Rex Grossman and returned it 56-yards for a touchdown, ensuring a Colts SB victory.
Source: MCT / Getty
He owns a gym in his native Chicago and proudly is here to remind you that he’s a proud father and is super fit. So much so that his latest Instagram post is a reminder that he knows who his queen is – Taraji.
👑
A post shared by
Kelvin Hayden (@kelvinhayden) on May 14, 2018 at 7:26am PDT
Congrats to the happy couple and we can’t wait to see what the wedding will look like.
