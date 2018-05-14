Feature Story
New Boo, Who This: Meet Taraji P Henson's New Forever, Kelvin Hayden

Meet Kelvin Hayden, former NFL star, Super Bowl champ and Taraji's fianceé!

Written By: Brandon Caldwell

Posted 22 hours ago
Celebrities At Super Bowl 50

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

In case you missed the news early this morning, Taraji P. Henson got engaged to Kelvin Hayden over the weekend and announced it with a more than appropriate Instagram post.

But, who is Kelvin Hayden? For those who aren’t necessarily tied into the NFL, Hayden was a nine-year NFL veteran who played for three teams, the Indianapolis Colts, the Atlanta Falcons and finished up playing for his hometown Chicago Bears.

Cardinals at Bears

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Perhaps the biggest moment of his NFL career came in January 2007. As a second round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2005, Hayden was on the field for the squad during Super Bowl XLI when the Colts beat the Bears to earn the team their first Super Bowl title since Super Bowl V. Hayden picked off Bears’ quarterback Rex Grossman and returned it 56-yards for a touchdown, ensuring a Colts SB victory.

The Indianapolis Colts' Kelvin Hayden (26) returns an interception for a touchdown during a 29-17 Colts' victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, February 4, 2007.

Source: MCT / Getty

He owns a gym in his native Chicago and proudly is here to remind you that he’s a proud father and is super fit. So much so that his latest Instagram post is a reminder that he knows who his queen is – Taraji.

👑

A post shared by Kelvin Hayden (@kelvinhayden) on

Congrats to the happy couple and we can’t wait to see what the wedding will look like.

New Boo, Who This: Meet Taraji P Henson's New Forever, Kelvin Hayden

Photos
