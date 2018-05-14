Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

D.L. Hughley Explains Why He Choose Philadelphia For His Netflix Special

Written By: Justin Thomas - Online Editor

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Before heading to the theater for his Netflix comedy special “Contrarian” D.L. caught up with 100.3 WRNB to discuss why he choose Philadelphia, if he still gets nervous before shows, and how he thinks the crowd will react!

 

Listen to the D.L. Hughley Show on 100.3 WRNB, Monday-Friday starting at 3pm!

 

The D.L. Hughley Show Exclusive Meet & Greet! [PHOTOS]

35 photos Launch gallery

The D.L. Hughley Show Exclusive Meet & Greet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The D.L. Hughley Show Exclusive Meet & Greet! [PHOTOS]

The D.L. Hughley Show Exclusive Meet & Greet! [PHOTOS]

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now