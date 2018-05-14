Yale Student Is Demanding The White Woman Who Called The Police On Her Be Expelled

Yale Student Is Demanding The White Woman Who Called The Police On Her Be Expelled

Lolade Siyonbola spoke out this morning.

On Monday, May 7, White Yale graduate student Sarah Braasch called the cops on Lolade Siyonbola, who will graduate in 2019, for napping in a dorm common room, the Yale Daily News reported. Officers questioned Siyonbola for 15 minutes, claiming that they couldn’t verify she was a student, an encounter which she recorded and posted on Facebook. Though Yale President Peter Salovey denounced Braasch’s actions, she maintains she had the right to alert the police.

See Also: Docu-Series Explores What It’s Like To Be A Black Student At Yale

There has been national outrage over the incident and now Siyonbola, 28, is calling for Braasch, 43, to be expelled. In an interview with Good Morning America, she said, “Someone who uses the police in the way that Sarah uses it should be held accountable.” Braasch reportedly called the cops on another Black student a few months ago. Siyonbola continued, “Whether that’s expulsion [or] some other form of disciplinary action, there needs to be some punitive measures for people who act out of racially motivated bias.”

She also told the morning show, “I have always said to myself since Sandra Bland was killed, I said to myself if I ever have an encounter with police I’ll film myself.” Sandra Bland died in police custody in 2015 in Texas, and her family maintains it was not a suicide.

Watch Siyonbola’s interview below:

Braasch absolutely needs to be punished. While it is good that Yale President Peter Salovey spoke out, Braasch needs to be a clear example that this behavior is unacceptable. Anything less than that would be condoning her clear racism.

In case you missed it, watch the interview below.

 

Yale students are 52 percent White and about 8 percent African-American, according to College Data. Hopefully, Yale will make a proper decision and punish the white student for using the police as a weapon.

